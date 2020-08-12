Menu
St Brendan’s College will host St Patrick’s College in today’s Aaron Payne Cup clash. Photo: Callum Dick
Sport

Payne Cup: How to watch St Brendan’s v St Pat’s

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
12th Aug 2020 10:40 AM

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup has returned to regional Queensland.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

St Brendan's College takes on St Patrick's College Mackay at 3.15pm today in what is a vital game for both teams.

St Brendan's have had a loss and a draw in their opening two games, while St Pat's have had two losses.

Today's clash will be livestreamed, as will the Cowboys Challenge game between the same two schools at 2pm.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the games before kick-off.

