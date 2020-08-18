PAYNE CUP: Key 3 for St Brendan’s in clash with Kirwan

St Brendan’s College take on competition heavyweights Kirwan State High in the Aaron Payne Cup today. Picture: Jann Houley

St Brendan’s College take on competition heavyweights Kirwan State High in the Aaron Payne Cup today. Picture: Jann Houley

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coach Scott Minto is hoping his 6, 7 and 9 will prove a winning combination in St Brendan’s clash with competition frontrunners Kirwan State High today.

The teams face off at 11am in Mackay in Round 4 of the Aaron Payne Cup, with the game to be livestreamed on this website.

The Cowboys Challenge game between the same two schools at 12.30pm will also be livestreamed.

Tomorrow, subscribers can watch The Cathedral College take on Mackay State High (Cowboys Challenge 12.45pm, Payne Cup 1.45pm) and Ignatius Park College tackle St Pat’s Mackay (Cowboys Challenge 10.30am, Payne Cup 11.30am).

St Brendan's halfback Peyton Jenkins will have a big influence on today’s game against competition leaders Kirwan State High.

St Brendan’s are yet to have a win in the premier schoolboys competition, while national champions Kirwan remain unbeaten.

Minto is hoping his team will realise their potential today against the Townsville powerhouse.

He said his key three today would be halves Peyton Jenkins and Harry Gray and hooker Isaac Jackson.

St Brendan’s are coming off a 14-10 loss to St Pat’s College Mackay last week and are desperate to reverse their fortunes.

“Kirwan are the yardstick so far so we are keen for the challenge,” Minto said.

“We feel like our best football is ahead of us and we will be looking for our best performance to date against Kirwan.

“It’s fair to say we’ve been below our best the last two games so there’s plenty to look forward to.”

