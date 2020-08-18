PAYNE CUP: Second-half surge not enough for St Brendan’s

St Brendan’s Jake Baigrie charges into the Kirwan defence in the Aaron Payne Cup game in Mackay. Photo: Callum Dick

St Brendan’s Jake Baigrie charges into the Kirwan defence in the Aaron Payne Cup game in Mackay. Photo: Callum Dick

RUGBY LEAGUE: A bold second-half resurgence was not enough to get St Brendan’s College past competition favourites Kirwan State High today.

The teams clashed in Round 4 of the Aaron Payne Cup in Mackay, with the Townsville outfit extending its unbeaten run in the competition with a 24-16 victory.

It was a steely performance from the northerners, given one of their players was sent off just before half-time.

St Brendan’s were down by 24 points before they launched a fightback midway through the second half.

Fullback Jye Marriott scored two tries in five minutes to have his team back in the hunt at 24-10, and when co-captain Jake Baigrie crashed over for a third just minutes later the stage was set for an exciting finish.

St Brendan’s Bailey Sims in today’s Aaron Payne Cup game against Kirwan State High. Photo: Callum Dick

But despite being a man down, Kirwan held firm in defence and St Brendan’s were unable to trouble the scorers again.

Marriott, who finished with a personally tally of 12 points, was impressed at how St Brendan’s got back in the contest against the reigning schoolboys national champions.

But the team was left to rue some missed opportunities in the opening 30 minutes.

“The first half was pretty sloppy but towards the end we fixed up the mistakes,” Marriott said.

“In the second half, we got rolling, kept the flow going.

“It was disappointing in the end… (but) I’m so proud of the boys for all they’ve done today.”

St Brendan’s have now had three losses and a draw.

They will play their last round game against The Cathedral College at Browne Park on Saturday, August 29.

TCC are sitting second on the ladder with two wins and a draw, and meet Mackay State High at 1.45pm tomorrow in their Round 4 fixture.

