PAYNE CUP: St Brendans’ finals hopes on line against TCC

St Brendan's College can still make the top four of the Aaron Payne Cup if they win today and the result in Mackay tomorrow goes their way. Photo: Callum Dick

St Brendan's College can still make the top four of the Aaron Payne Cup if they win today and the result in Mackay tomorrow goes their way. Photo: Callum Dick

RUGBY LEAGUE: The stage is set for an epic showdown between traditional rivals The Cathedral College and St Brendan’s College today.

St Brendan’s have it all to play for. They can make the top four if they win today and Mackay State High beat St Pat’s Mackay tomorrow.

TCC have locked in a finals berth regardless of today’s result but are determined to finish the regular season off strongly.

No spectators are allowed at Browne Park today but they can catch all the action live on this website.

The APC game is at 5pm, and the Cowboys Challenge game at 4pm between the same two schools will also be livestreamed.

St Brendan’s coach Scott Minto said his players were primed.

“The boys know the score, they know what the objective is today,” he said.

“If we get an even share of the ball and hold it, we can win the game.

“We’ve let ourselves down with ball control. In the second half against Kirwan last week, the last 20 minutes we hold the ball and outscore them 16-nil.

“We have to play enthusiastic footy and get some bodies around the football.”

Minto said St Brendans’ forward pack had to aim up on TCC’s, which boasted plenty of experience and had plenty of grunt.

The ever-consistent Jai Hansen will be a key figure for The Cathedral College in their game against St Brendan’s today. Picture: File

TCC coach Mick Busby agreed the forwards battle could well decide the game.

“We’ve just got to go forward, we’ve got to be energetic,” he said.

“Our forwards have to win the battle up front. If they can do that, we go a long way to securing the points.

“Our front row of Riley Hall, Jai Hansen and Nathan Kleidon needs to set the platform for the rest of the guys.”

Busby said he was trying to keep his players calm in the lead-up to the local derby.

“We’re trying to keep it as low key as possible because there’s a great rivalry between these sides,” he said.

“Often the game can be won or lost before you even walk on the field.

“They’re always close, and they’re always tough, physical games.

“We’ve secured a finals spot and it’s good for the boys to know that but all we’re concentrating on is this game.

“We will be going out to win but it’s not must-win. If we lose we’ve still got another game next week; if Brendan’s lose, their season is over.”

How the APC teams line up:

The Cathedral College: Germaine Bulsey, Noah Chadwick, Kurtis Farr, Darcy Biles, Jackson Warde, Zayne Cox, Brodie Gill, Riley Boaza, Jai Hansen, Nathen Kleidon, Riley Hall, Tyler Conroy, Seth McGilvray, Joe Sutton, Jordan Heke, Tom Powell, Joshua Grange, Jesua Winni, Lincoln Pickering

St Brendan’s College: Jye Marriott, Marley Wosomo, Kalani Sing, Mitchell Biddulph, Matthew Hill, Blake Anders, Peyton Jenkins, Tully Barritt, Izaac Jackson, Jake Baigrie, Grady Callaghan, Ilami Buli, Coby Williamson, Bailey Sims, Shannon Grey, Keahlan O’Brien, Tristan Barron, Harry Gray

More stories

PAYNE CUP: Kununurra kid brings X-factor for St Brendan’s

PAYNE CUP: Second-half surge not enough for St Brendan’s

What TCC can take out of their Kirwan clash

GALLERY: Hat-trick hero in TCC’s stunning comeback