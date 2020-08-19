PAYNE CUP: TCC coach on the importance of today’s game

Fullback Germaine Bulsey has been a revelation for The Cathedral College in their 2020 Aaron Payne Cup campaign. Photo Jann Houley

THE Cathedral College have plenty to play for in their Aaron Payne Cup clash with Mackay State High today.

“This is extremely important,” coach Mick Busby stressed yesterday.

“We’re still in second spot. If we keep winning hopefully we can stay in second spot but if we drop one game it can put us right back down to fourth, such is the nature of this competition.

The teams face off at 1.45pm in Mackay, with the game being livestreamed on this website.

Footy fans are in for a treat with four games (two Aaron Payne and two Cowboys Challenge) being livestreamed from 10.30am today.

The Cathedral College have had two wins - against St Pat’s Mackay and Ignatius Park - but were beaten 46-28 by competition favourites Kirwan State High last week.

The Cathedral College coach Mick Busby expects a tough game today against Mackay State High. Photo: Jann Houley

Busby said his players were determined to make amends after their slow start in that game proved costly.

“Our boys were embarrassed about the first 20 minutes last week so they’ve got something to prove,” he said.

Watch the replay of last week’s game here: TCC versus Kirwan State High

“Our defence on our edges was poor but we’ve gone back and worked really hard on that this week.

“We’re expecting a pretty tough game against Mackay State High. I think people might be underestimating them a bit but we’re certainly not.

“We’ve got to turn up, we’ve got to want this from the start and play the full 60 minutes.”

Busby has made several changes to TCC’s line-up.

Moranbah’s Seth McGilvray comes into the side at lock and Darcy Biles moves into the centres.

Forward Tom Powell makes a welcome return from injury and will come off the bench in his first Aaron Payne Cup appearance this year.

Busby said he was looking forward to another big performance from fullback Germaine Bulsey, who had been a revelation in this Cup campaign.

“Each week he just seems to get better. He’s really come on,” he said.

“He has really lit up the field a couple of times and he was excellent last week against Kirwan.”

Today’s livestreaming program

10.30am: Mercy College v Ignatius Park College (Cowboys Challenge)

11.30am: St Patrick’s College v Ignatius Park College (Aaron Payne Cup)

12.45pm: Mackay State High School v The Cathedral College (Cowboys Challenge)

1.45pm: Mackay State High School v The Cathedral College (Aaron Payne Cup)

