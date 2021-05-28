Payne on Origin horizon after injury update

Don’t celebrate too soon Maroons – Brisbane enforcer Payne Haas is still a chance to play Origin 1 despite hobbling off Suncorp Thursday night.

NSW's Origin campaign has received a huge boost with star Broncos prop Payne Haas holding out a glimmer of hope of being passed fit for the series opener.

Haas was considered no chance of playing in Origin I after the Broncos enforcer hobbled off with a knee injury in Brisbane's 40-12 loss to Melbourne on Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium.

The 21-year-old sustained medial ligament damage and was initially expected to miss two to four weeks, a prognosis that would have ruled him out of Origin I on Wednesday week.

Payne Haas is still a chance to play in Origin 1. Picture: Grant TrouvilleNRL Photos

But scans on Friday have cleared Haas of a serious knee injury, with Broncos and Blues medicos sweating on his progress over the next 48 hours to determine if he will be available for NSW Origin selection.

Broncos performance chief Andrew Croll said Haas had undergone tests at Brisbane's Clive Berghofer Centre Qscan facility.

"The scan showed a mild MCL injury which should settle down quickly," said Croll.

"Payne will be reassessed over the weekend after the injury settles before making a final call on the next steps."

It is understood Haas' injury could settle within seven days, which would enable him to be selected by NSW coach Brad Fittler and undergo intensive rehabilitation while in camp with Blues high-performance staff.

While the odds are still stacked against Haas, the Blues are sure to give the 117kg front-rower every opportunity to spearhead NSW's engine room as they look to avenge last year's shock series loss to the Maroons.

Haas is desperate to atone for NSW's series defeat and said in the wake of Brisbane's heavy loss to the Storm he would be disappointed to miss the Origin series opener.

"I would be gutted to miss Origin I," he said in the sheds after Brisbane's 40-12 defeat at Suncorp.

"I really want to play Origin this year and I would be shattered to miss game one.

"They have told me two to four weeks, so we'll see how it is and take it day by day after that.

"It happened in the first minute of the game, Brandon Smith (Storm hooker) came in and my knee got twisted and it was hurting the whole time.

"I thought it was a knock on the knee at first, but I just kept feeling it and thought I would come off to get it checked out.

"We will see what happens … fingers crossed I'm still available."

Originally published as Payne on Origin horizon after injury update