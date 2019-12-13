Menu
STOLEN PROPERTY: Do you recognise this person? Police are looking for this man in relation to a series of unlawful entries of vehicles in Norman Gardens on Thursday morning.
PAYWAVE SPEND: Rider’s card used in alleged illegal spree

13th Dec 2019 2:04 PM
RIDERS returning from their morning exercise at the First Turkey Mountain Bike Park on Thursday arrived to an unsettling scene - smashed car windows and missing wallets.

One Rockhampton bike rider knew something was wrong even before he arrived as he received notifications to say his card was allegedly being used at a nearby service station.

Two vehicles which were parked at the car park at the bottom of the track at Norman Gardens were allegedly broken into.

Rocky MTB club president Dan Witten took to Facebook to warn other riders of the potential danger.

“It’s disappointing because a lot of us get out in this weather for an early morning ride,” Mr Witten said.

Police have released a photo of a man they believe can help with the investigation.

Rockhampton Police confirmed they were called to a series of unlawful entries of vehicles in Norman Gardens and allege three men entered multiple vehicles and stole property.

The men have then allegedly attended a number of businesses and committed fraud offences with the stolen credit cards.

