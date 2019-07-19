Menu
Erin Quigley (youth worker), Casey Jeffs, Arthur Dagg, Christine Stevens (Safe Communities coordinator) and Lochlan Graham at PCYC
Jann Houley
News

PCYC community support each other following youth tragedy.

JANN HOULEY
by
19th Jul 2019 12:03 PM
A youth development program in Rockhampton has been delayed a week as the PCYC community mourns the loss of one of their peers.

Local teens are anxious to learn the fate of Hamish Summers-Lawrie who fights for life in a Brisbane hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Monday which killed Kyi Wells, 16.

Kyi Wells is being honoured by his family and friends after he was involved in a car crash on Monday.
Kyi Wells is being honoured by his family and friends after he was involved in a car crash on Monday.

The Peer Support forum, which has been rescheduled to Friday 26 July, is one of two programs under the PCYC's Safe Communities program which begin this month.

The initial meeting aims to builds communication, leadership and problem-solving skills with the potential to lead to further peer support training.

Lochlan Graham, 19 said it was often easier for young people to talk with someone their own age about problems such as peer pressure and trying to find a job.

He enrolled in the PCYC's Get Set For Work to seek help with his resume and interview skills.

"Being a peer mentor can provide a safe, private space for someone to reach out,” he said.

"It's still the case for most guys, in particular, they bottle up their emotions until they reach boiling point.”

Clare Markwell and Hamish Summers-Lawrie during happier times.
Clare Markwell and Hamish Summers-Lawrie during happier times. Contributed

The second program, Create a Less Stressed ME (CALM) introduces a range of mindfulness and breathing exercises which can help young people cope better.

Coordinator Christine Stevens is a yoga teacher who has seen the benefits of calming movement and visualisations in supporting people through trauma.

"We teach them a broad range of techniques and participants can find what suits them best,” she said.

"There's a strong yoga movement around Central Queensland but mostly for adults.

"PCYC is committed to reducing stress and anxiety for people between the ages of 14 and 21.”

- CALM Program: Saturday 20 July 9-10.30am

- Peer Support Forum: Friday 26 July 4-7pm

- PCYC Rockhampton Stapleton Park

- Contact Christine Stevens 0429 143 900

hamish summers-lawrie kyi wells pcyc yoga
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

