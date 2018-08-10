PCYC gets behind the 'Coolest Kids in Biloela' initiative

GET MOVING: Founder Monica Ryan, Instructor Donna Lee, members of the GGGB and Megan from the PCYC.

GET MOVING: Founder Monica Ryan, Instructor Donna Lee, members of the GGGB and Megan from the PCYC. Contributed

FOR Monica Ryan, foster carer of special needs child, Zayla, finding a group for her daughter to be a part of in the Biloela community proved difficult.

"I recently moved to Biloela and as there was no suitable activities for Zayla to participate in I decided to start a group activity for kids with special needs,” she said.

The Biloela All Abilities Dance and Exercise Program (BADE) is aiming to be a fully funded dance and exercise initiative for primary school children with special needs.

Monica was able to obtain funding from the Biloela local area coordination, Disability Services and with additional funding sourced through the PCYC they have been able to hire the services of dance instructor, Donna Lee, from Karla's Dance Collective.

The PCYC's Sergeant Branch Manager, Kirsty Curtis, got behind the program providing member sponsorships for the group activity.

The program launched on July 17 and will run every Tuesday from 4.30pm to 5.15pm at the PCYC.

"The 45 minute class is about increasing confidence, developing social interaction, learning new skills and most of all having fun in a safe environment,” Monica said.

Volunteer members of the GGGB, an all age girls and boys group whose aim is to make a difference in their community, are also providing assistance through a one on one buddy system to help out during the classes.

The 'Coolest Kids in Biloela' is an initiative not only set up for the benefit of children with special needs but also to provide a support network for parents.

Monica has worked as a school counsellor and chaplin in high needs schools and knows only too well the toll taken on parents in raising a child with a disability.

"This is also about providing a support group for mums and dads,” Monica said.

She is in the process of developing this support group to run at the same time as the special needs exercise and dance class.

"The main goal of this program is to make special needs children in our local community feel a sense of belonging,” Monica said.

"To be part of a group just like every other typical child in Biloela.”

Monica is seeking support from local businesses to sponsor t-shirts, drink bottles and backpacks for the 'Coolest Kids in Biloela.'

For more information please contact the PCYC on phone 4992 3186.