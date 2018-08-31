PCYC puts young aspiring chef on the track to success

BIG DREAMS: Brad Ekblad is currently working behind the bar at the Anzac Memorial Club Biloela and has signed up with the PCYC to get his Certificate III in Hospitality.

BIG DREAMS: Brad Ekblad is currently working behind the bar at the Anzac Memorial Club Biloela and has signed up with the PCYC to get his Certificate III in Hospitality. Zhanae Conway-Dodd

BRAD Ekblad has dreamed of becoming a chef and the Biloela boy is now one step closer to turning his love of food and cooking into a career.

The 19-year-old has signed up with a new program the PCYC is running in Biloela.

For 14 weeks the local PCYC will take on 18 people between the ages of 15 and 19 and train them in a Certificate III in Hospitality.

Brad, who works as a casual at the Anzac Memorial Club, met the criteria for the program and is looking forward to the skills he will take away from the course which finishes in December.

"At the moment I work in the hospitality industry," Brad said.

"I work at the Anzac Memorial Club, behind the bar but I was hoping that I could work in the kitchen and become a chef.

"My manager just told me about the course and I thought 'oh yeah this is a great opportunity' so I jumped at the chance to take it on.

"Being a chef has been my dream for a long time. I love cooking and I love food."

Brad said the course was ideal as he could continue working at the RSL while taking classes from 9am until 3pm, Monday to Friday.

"I can do this while I am working at the RSL. I don't want to leave there because it's a great place to work so being able to study while I work makes it 10 times better," he said.

Program co-ordinator, Monique Van Houwelingen, said they were still looking for more locals to sign up.

"I would encourage young people who aren't attending school or working full time and who want to up-skill themselves to sign up," Ms Van Houwelingen said.

"The course will run until December and equip those who take it with job skills such as resume writing and interviewing techniques."

Brad said he hoped after the course, he could secure himself an apprentice chef position somewhere.

"The Cert III in hospitality will certainly make it easy for me to get some kind of work in a kitchen in the future and that sort of environment as I would already have that basic knowledge," he said.