Peabody mine makes company history with equality move

Megan Kline has become the first woman to take on an SSE role with the Peabody company.

Megan Kline has become the first woman to take on an SSE role with the Peabody company. Peabody Energy

MINING giant and resources company, Peabody, is taking a step towards equality this International Womens' Day with the appointment of Megan Kline to one of its most senior operational roles in open-cut mining.

Ms Kline will be taking on the role of Site Senior Executive (SSE) at Peabody's Moorvale mine near Moranbah, making her the first woman to assume an SSE role in the company.

Peabody Australian President, George Schuller Jnr, paid tribute to Megan's commitment and determination to re-shape perceptions of the typical mining industry employee.

"Megan is a truly impressive mining manager and we're grateful to have her as part of the Peabody family,” Mr Schuller said.

"Not only is she a strong leader for our Moorvale team, but she's determined to create pathways to encourage other women into mining.

"Peabody is passionate about smashing the myths that mining is a 'man's world'.

"We know that the more diverse and inclusive we make our workplaces, the happier and more productive our employees are. Not only is it the right to do, it makes good business sense.”

Ms Kline chose to step into the mining sector after she paid a visit to the Kalgoorlie gold mine when she was 17.

After the visit piqued her interest, she decided to study mining engineering at the University of the New South Wales.

"My stepdad was in the mining industry in Western Australia but for some time I thought I was going to study medicine. That all changed that day at Kalgoorlie where I found the big trucks and massive scale of operations really exciting!

"Since uni I've worked in underground mines near Mt Isa, nickel and iron ore mines in Western Australia and now I'm really enjoying doing some 'sunshine' or open-cut mining with Peabody.

"I believe the sky really is the limit for women who want to pursue trade and professional roles in the resources sector. At Moorvale we have women working in just about every facet of the business, from the workshop, to driving trucks and excavators or playing key roles in finance and travel.”

Ms Kline urged other young women thinking about their future careers to consider giving mining a crack.

"It's challenging, exciting, there's amazing people to work with and far greater financial security than some other industries offer,” she said.

Production operator and step-up supervisor in Ms Kline's team at Moorvale, Conal Hearps, is another woman hoping to inspire the next generation of female miners.

"I chose mining straight out of high school after doing some work experience on a mine site,” said Ms Hearps.

"Since starting with Peabody in 2014 I've met so many inspiring women and had such amazing mentorship from the mine's leadership team.

"I'm hoping that I can train to take on an Open-Cut Examiner (OCE) role and inspire other women and young people into the mining industry.”