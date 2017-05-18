19°
Peace and relaxation on 10ha rural paradise

18th May 2017 4:06 PM
UNIQUE: 491 Barmaryee Road available by auction on Saturday June 10.
UNIQUE: 491 Barmaryee Road available by auction on Saturday June 10.

FOUND only by dirt road and hundreds of metres from the nearest neighbour, 491 Barmaryee Road, Barmaryee is as secluded as they come.

Yet with its carefree sense of privacy comes the comfort of knowing that civilisation is a mere five minutes away.

Four 10ha lots are up for auction in early June, the front block complete with a four bed, three bath home, making it the main attraction.

Bush tennis court.
Bush tennis court.

The 1982-built centrefold house comes with all boxes ticked.

From it's mountain views, to unique tennis court, it is a feature-stuffed home, says Professionals Emu Park principal Kevin Doolan.

"It is a very big house, over 300sqm with a pool and two sheds,” Kevin, who is in conjunction with RuralCo, said.

Features

  • four immaculately presented bedrooms with built-ins, main with ensuite and two additional bathrooms.
  • Stunning Timber kitchen and an enviable walk in pantry
  • Open courtyard with pergola, perfect for entertainment but mostly to enjoy the natural beauty of the surrounds
  • Rainwater storage + dam on offer
  • Two car garage
  • Inground swimming pool and country tennis court
  • Ample industrial shed ideal for boats and machinery or could easily be used as a teenager's retreat

"The tennis court is ant bed, it really has a bush feel.

"The views are really rural, as it faces north overlooking the Byfield ranges.

"It is on the end of a private road with only two neighbours.

"Plus it has a super courtyard and really large tiled living area.”

Living room.
Living room.

With all four lots available, Kev encouraged those interested to act quickly.

All four blocks are different, lots two and three comes with a dam, whilst the fourth comes with sea views.

"Usually a bush person, a grazier or someone with horses or cattle,” Kevin said of the usual buyer of rural-style homes.

Dining room.
Dining room.

"The other blocks are bare, just need a bit of slashing.

"We find a lot of the acreage properties go pretty quickly. Because they come with the privacy but only minutes away from Yeppoon.”

The lots go under the hammer on June 10.

You can inspect this rare piece of real estate on Saturday between 11.00-11.45am.

Topics:  barmaryee kevin doolan professionals emu park real estate

