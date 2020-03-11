Peach ready to fight for Livingstone

IN THE RUNNING: Mathew Peach is ready to put his experience to good use at the LSC table

IN THE RUNNING: Mathew Peach is ready to put his experience to good use at the LSC table

IF YOU are looking for a straight shooter to join the team at Livingstone in the upcoming elections, Mathew Peach believes he is the person for the job.

Mr Peach has lived on the Capricorn Coast for more than 49 years and followed with interest the ebbs and flows at the Council table and is now ready to give more of himself to ensure everyone gets a fair and equitable run.

“I am a relentless investigator of corruption, abuse of power and obstruction matters and a dogmatic defender of citizen’s rights for property, transparency and right to information,” Mr Peach said.

“The shire needs a full-time investigative councillor to assist the other councillors that don’t have time or interest to do their job properly.

“For many years I have been involved in confidentially helping not for profit clubs and organisations in removing fraudsters that have stolen funds from hard working volunteers.

“My auditing and investigative skills have helped some clubs stay viable and afloat and provided evidence for prosecution of thieves.

“I am willing to dedicate myself full time in the role of councillor and be available 24/7 to ensure the job is done properly.”

Mr Peach has years of experience in the construction and hospitality industry. He is also passionate about citizens’ historic rights.

“I can bring my quality assurance, forensic auditing and quantity surveying experience to ensure ratepayers funds are correctly and responsibly spent and accounted for,” he said.

“I believe we need a three-year rates freeze, at least, we are all hurting badly at rates time”.

“The economic pain is real in our community. I also have a definite plan to pay off the current shire debt in 8-10 years with no rate rises, no debt, no risk.”

“My skills will be focused to fix the numerous problems the shire faces for ratepayers and renters to continue to afford to live here.

“I also take bullies head on. If you are a victim of government corruption, obstruction or threat I will go to war for you.

“That’s what I do, and I am good at it. I may be an ugly looking bloke, but I am a very effective one.”

Mr Peach said his love for the region was evident in his passion to ensure equity for every resident living in our shire.

“I am in favour of responsible development and new types of businesses and innovative land use to assist in paying the massive shire debt and keeping rates down permanently and job creation,” he said.

“Tourism, construction and rural will be our future job engines.

“We are a big shire, we can use that to our advantage across so many economic opportunities if the council uses its brains and ears and listens to ideas from the vast experienced knowledge base we have here.

“Our economic future is not a one man show.

“We are in a swing seat for both State and Federal Governments. We need to use this power to encourage government to fund 100% in the newer sustainable technologies that actually do work in waste management and are commonsense in every way, including economically.

“Nobody tries to make a mess anymore, most of us love our country’s beauty and want to keep it that way for our families and tourists.

“We can grow economically strong and still retain our beauty and lifestyle.”