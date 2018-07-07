Menu
TWO TIMES: Jockey Justin Stanley guides Peacock to victory in the feature race, the XXXX Gold Rockhampton Newmarket, at Callaghan Park yesterday. It was his second Newmarket.
Sport

Peacock struts its stuff to take out $100,000 Newmarket

7th Jul 2018 12:27 PM

By Tony McMahon

Racing consultant

HORSE RACING: Justin Stanley, the undisputed "Mr Nice Guy” of the jockeying ranks, continued his stellar season by claiming his second Rockhampton Newmarket Handicap (1300m) yesterday aboard Beaudesert-trained sprinter Peacock.

In a virtual all-the-way win, Peacock ($6.50) beat courageous Executed (Brad Pengelly, $26.00) by 1.75 lengths with a further three lengths to Too Good To Refuse (James Orman, $8.50) who turned in an eye-catching run.

Stanley, who topped a ton (100) of winners just a week ago for the current season, leads the Australian Provincial Jockeys' ladder.

He had previously won a Rocky Newmarket way back in 2003 aboard the marvellous locally-trained Kath Mylne sprinter Western Brace.

Stanley got to the finishing line much quicker that day as Western Brace ran 1min.16.10 seconds whereas Peacock on a deteriorating soft 7 rated track, recorded the slowest ever run Newmarket win in 1min: 20.32 seconds.

The $100,000 feature Newmarket victory was a training highlight for Beaudesert's Diana Murphy, somewhat a newcomer to the training ranks but a horsewoman with vast experience.

Peacock was only having his second start for Diane after being purchased as tried horse from the Godolphin stable for whom he was a dual Sydney and Melbourne winner.

In wretched luck for the Rockhampton Jockey Club, who would have imagined given the recent dry spell that rain decided to fall on Newmarket Day?

Les Tilley pilots Ekklestone to victory in Race 7, the Edge Insurance Plate, at Callaghan Park yesterday.
If that wasn't sufficient, interrupted flight schedules from Brisbane played havoc, meaning up to nine "fly- in” southern jockeys could not make the course for many of their rides.

Accordingly, stewards put the race times back "one race” to accommodate in an attempt to assist but even that wasn't enough as many of the "fly-ins” had to be replaced by riders on course.

Some including Brad Stewart, Nathan Day, Les Tilley and Mark Du Plessis eventually arrived mid-afternoon.

Stewart and Tilley got some compensation with the former winning on Lindsay Hatch's Last Armageddon while Tilley won on Tom Button's Ekklestone.

Brisbane's Brad Pengelly topped the riding charts for the day, winning on another Hatch-trained Molly's Rocking and Sunshine Coast trainer Natalie McCall's Beat the Beast.

Guest rider Chris Symons, from Melbourne, had luck on his side, picking up the ride on the Tony Gollan-trained winner Get Stuck In at the expense of Brad Stewart.

It was a similar scenario for top local female apprentice Elyce Smith as visiting Toowoomba trainer Ben Currie had to substitute her for apprentice Jackson Murphy caught up in the flight rescheduling on Solar Lady.

Elyce turned in a first-class ride that would have impressed Currie as his charge Solar Lady bolted in by 3.25 lengths in the Col Donovan Memorial (1600m).

Racegoers and punters will have to reassess their "form study” for today's Centenary Rockhampton Cup meeting as the track, regardless of the weather, will be on the soft side.

Today's feature meeting gets under way at 12.13pm with gates opening much earlier to accommodate the expected big crowd.

The only certainty at Callaghan Park today is that flight schedules won't play adversely on the visiting jockeys as all had arrived by late yesterday in readiness for their mounts today.

Then again, what is that they say about horse racing?

Oh yes - "the only certainty in racing is its uncertainty”.

