Peak bushfire season returns to haunt CQ residents

RACQ has today warned residents across Central Queensland to be better prepared for peak bushfire season.

NIGHTMARE bushfires which haunted parts of Central Queensland last year could potentially strike again as peak bushfire season begins tomorrow.

Unfortunately, those in the firing line have today been issued a stern warning to prepare for the worst.

The grim words comes after RACQ recorded its worst year ever for bushfire insurance claims in 2019, with a reported 376 per cent increase compared to the previous year’s figures.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said a crucial part of prepardness involved a clear emergency evacuation plan for all households and families across the region.

“It’s vital you prepare an evacuation plan, just in case you need it.”

“Sit down with your family and talk through what you would do in a bushfire, going through everything from potential escape routes, to the important documents you might need and how accessible they are,” she said.

Residents across Livingstone Shire are tragically all too familiar with the devastating effects of bushfires following last Novemeber’s major blazes which ravaged parts of the area.

“We had a devastating spring and summer of 2019 with bushfires raging in parts of our state, and our record insurance claims are sadly a reflection of that,” Ms Ross said.

“After a dry winter in Queensland, it’s important every homeowner understands their bushfire risk and is prepared for the worst.”

RACQ is warning Central Queensland residents to ensure they have appropriate bushfire insurance coverage.

Appropriate insurance coverage, Ms Ross added, was also crucial to ensure properties remained protected should the worst-case scenario occur.

“Losing your home to a bushfire is a tragedy no homeowner wants to go through, so make sure you’ve accurately assessed the value of your home and contents insurance coverage so you can make a claim for bushfire damage if you need to,” she said.

“Calculate how much it would cost to rebuild your home or replace your contents.”

She further suggested double checking household smoke alarms complied with Australian industry standards.

“They can mean the difference between life and death in a house fire, so make sure you and your family are protected by checking your smoke alarms at least twice a year.”

News Corp Australia today also announced a $150,000 donation toward Central Queensland bushfire recovery efforts.