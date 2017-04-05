30°
PEAK CALLED: 'It's definitely receding now very, very, very, slowly'

Chloe Lyons
| 8th Apr 2017 9:38 AM
The Fitzroy River becomes a spectacle as flood waters rise towards an expected peak on Thursday.
The Fitzroy River becomes a spectacle as flood waters rise towards an expected peak on Thursday.

AFTER days of speculation the Bureau of Meteorology has declared the Fitzroy River's peak.

Local Disaster Management Group (LDMG) chairman councillor Tony Williams called the peak on Thursday afternoon at 8.75m, but BoM refused to call a peak level until this morning as it was still believed waters could reach 9m.

"If you take the literal top reading, it got to 8.9, but it's more like 8.85,” BoM Brisbane's Senior Hydrologist Paul Birch said.

"It's a little bit hard to tell what it was, but it was around that figure.

"At 6.30am this morning it's just dropped that little bit to 8.6m - just above the major flood level,” Mr Birch said.

"Over the last few few days we've been talking that the peak will be big, broad and flat, but will bounce around a bit and we've seen that.”

The latest advice is the river is receding, but Mr Birch said the flood waters are expected to stay at a moderate level over the weekend with clean-up efforts to begin.

"It's definitely receding now very, very, very, slowly,” Mr Birch said.

"We're expecting the river to drop below major flood during today, but it may be during the afternoon.

"It will keep going very slowly, at this stage we're looking like early next week getting below the minor flood level - then dropping off during the week back to normal level.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bom bureau of meteorology cyclone debbie fitzroy river flood wild weather

