A man has died overnight in a crash on the Peak Downs Highway near Nebo that has closed the roadway for several hours.
News

Peak Downs Highway lane opens after fatal collision

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
26th Feb 2021 7:13 AM | Updated: 7:20 AM
UPDATE 10.10AM: One lane of the Peak Downs Highway has re-opened after a horror collision between a car and B-double just after midnight.

Police are investigating the crash which claimed the life of a man when the vehicles collided about 3km east of Fiery Creek at Nebo about 12.30am Friday.

The Peak Downs Highway was closed with traffic backed up and diversions in place.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised the Peak Downs Highway had re-opened to one lane with traffic control in place.

INITIAL: A man has died overnight in a highway smash between a car and B-double about five minutes outside of Nebo.

The crash, which occurred at 1.40am Friday, closed the Peak Down Highway for several hours.

The highway remains closed 3km east of Fiery Creek as the vehicles are being recovered.

Police have confirmed the driver of the car involved in the collision has died.

Family are in the process of being notified.

The driver of the truck received minor injuries.

The highway is expected to reopen later this morning.

More to come.

