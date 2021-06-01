Menu
The crash has caused traffic chaos. Picture: TNV
News

Peak hour queue after horror M1 crash

by Erin Lyons and James Hall
1st Jun 2021 6:25 AM | Updated: 7:00 AM

Traffic has queued up 6km on the M1 near the NSW Central Coast after a semi-trailer ploughed through a work zone and crashed into a “slow moving” work truck before bursting into flames.

The impact caused the work truck to flip and hit another stationary vehicle, triggering traffic chaos and injuring a road worker.

Emergency services were called to the M1, at Kangy Angy, just before 4am Tuesday.

The salvage operation caused major delays throughout the day, which continued into the afternoon with the Transport Management Centre confirming southbound traffic was banked up 6km at 4.30pm.

One lane remained closed on the major road to allow the clean-up operation to continue.

The driver of the work truck, a 43-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

He was rushed to John Hunter Hospital alongside the 58-year-old injured road worker.

Both remain in a stable condition.

Two workers were injured with one of the them is in a serious condition. Picture: TNV
The driver was lucky to escape unharmed. Picture: TNV
Police said the semi-trailer caught fire but the driver, a 62-year-old man, was able to escape unharmed. He was taken to Gosford hospital for mandatory testing.

“A second female road worker took evasive action and avoided injury. She was taken to Wyong Hospital suffering shock and has since been released,” police said in a statement.

Earlier, southbound lanes on the M1 were closed at the Alison Rd overpass and two out of three northbound lanes were also temporarily shut.

A contraflow – where traffic is diverted using the incoming lane – was put in place and traffic was slowly filtering through.

The contraflow has since been lifted and all northbound lanes are now open.

“Motorists are also advised to allow plenty of extra travel time and follow directions of traffic crews and emergency services in the area,” Live Traffic NSW said.

All southbound lanes were closed. Picture: TNV
Traffic is slowly filtering through. Picture: TNV
Some drivers trying to travel to Sydney from Newcastle were forced to turn around.

Police are investigating.

Originally published as Peak hour queue after horror M1 crash

