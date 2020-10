A THREE vehicle has been reported in peak hour traffic, affecting Gracemere to Rockhampton traffic.

The crash was reported at 8.15am on the Bruce Hwy and Capricorn Hwy, believed to be one kilometre south of the roundabout.

Police are on scene directing traffic.

Paramedics have assessed six patients, five of which who have declined transport.

One person in their late teens is being taken to Rockhampton hospital for an arm injury.