Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A two-car crash caused delays in Rocky CBD this morning.
A two-car crash caused delays in Rocky CBD this morning. Vanessa Jarrett
Breaking

Peak hour traffic crash causes delays in CBD

Shayla Bulloch
by
26th Oct 2018 8:12 AM

PARAMEDICS were called to a crash in South Rockhampton this morning to reports multiple people were injured.

Queensland Ambulance Service rushed to the two-car crash around 7.50am and all people were out of the cars on arrival.

Both vehicles sustained "low damage" at the crash on the intersection of Denison and Denham Sts this morning.

The Denham St intersection between Denison and Alma St was closed for a short time.

Crews treated one patient following the crash. All others refused treatment.

QPS and QFES were also on scene.

qas qfes rockhampton crash tmbbreakingnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Pollies pushing from both sides for start on Ring Road

    premium_icon Pollies pushing from both sides for start on Ring Road

    Politics Fight for infrastructure heats up the marginal seat of Capricornia.

    Outrage erupts over 'appalling' Thangool horse death

    premium_icon Outrage erupts over 'appalling' Thangool horse death

    News RSPCA said social media sometimes does more harm than good.

    $3M commercial property sale shows confidence in region

    premium_icon $3M commercial property sale shows confidence in region

    Business Coal price increases, Adani project proceeding are good indicators

    The Rocky drug dealer who couldn't deal with not dealing

    premium_icon The Rocky drug dealer who couldn't deal with not dealing

    Crime He wound up in the Supreme Court to answer to his serious crimes

    Local Partners