An 18-year-old is in a critical condition after he was hit by a car in Tanah Merah this morning.
18-year-old fights for life after crash

by Danielle Buckley
20th Jan 2019 11:05 AM
A young man is fighting for life after he was hit by a car while walking along a road south of Brisbane early this morning.

The 18-year-old was walking along Tanah Merah Avenue at Tanah Merah with a group of men when he was struck by the a car about 1.20am.

He sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

The driver, a 29-year-old woman, was not injured during the incident.

The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate.

