Pedestrian dies after collision in Mackay’s northern suburbs

Police are investigating after a man died in a collision on Thursday. Zizi Averill

AN 87-year-old man has died following a serious traffic crash at Beaconsfield on Thursday.

Just before 6pm, a Mitsubishi Lancer exiting a shopping centre on Celeber Drive and an 87-year-old man who was crossing the road have collided.

Police and paramedics rendered first aid to the man before he was taken to Mackay Base Hospital where he died this morning.

The 29-year-old male driver of the Mitsubishi Lancer was not physically injured.

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash are now being conducted by the Forensic Crash Unit.