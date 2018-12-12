Pedestrian fails to get off the road before being hit

DRIVING CHARGE: A woman fronted Rockhampton Magistrates Court charged with driving without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road.

TWO young women's lives have been changed forever after a crash at Gracemere earlier this year.

A 25-year-old woman walking on the road with friends failed to move out of the way of an oncoming vehicle, that had applied the brakes and honked the horn, has permanent speech and vision impairment after she wound up going over the bonnet and hitting her head on the windscreen.

The driver now suffers from psychological issues and receives counselling.

Magistrate Cameron Press said both parties were at fault in this "sad incident” which took place on Taramoore Rd, Gracemere, about 5pm on June 12.

Billie-Lee Jade Goodman, 20, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road.

"It is somewhat of a sad incident that this charge arises out of,” Mr Press said.

Goodman was driving at the speed limit down Taramoore Rd when she noticed three people on the road.

She applied the brakes and honked the horn.

"There was one person then on the road and they were jumping around and basically standing in front of your vehicle that was coming, knowing that your vehicle was approaching.” Mr Press said.

"Despite slowing down, you did not come to an absolute stop. You did keep travelling and unfortunately, the person that was jumping around on the road has been struck and has suffered significant injuries.

"You accept that if you had stopped the vehicle, the whole incident could have been avoided.

"But of course, if the victim had moved off the road initially when you applied the horn and slowed down, the whole incident would also have been averted.

"It seems to me that both parties were at fault here.”

Mr Press said he noted Goodman had suffered psychological consequences from the incident and now received counselling.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the victim suffered a traumatic brain injury and now has residual speech and vision impairment.

He ordered Goodman to pay a $850 fine and disqualified her from driving for three months.