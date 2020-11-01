Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man in his 50s is fighting for life after sustaining significant head and chest injuries when he was hit by a car involved in a multi-vehicle crash.
A man in his 50s is fighting for life after sustaining significant head and chest injuries when he was hit by a car involved in a multi-vehicle crash.
News

Pedestrian fights for life with significant head, chest injuries

by Danielle O’Nea, Chris Clarke
1st Nov 2020 11:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A pedestrian has sustained life-threatening injuries after being caught up in a multi-vehicle crash north of Brisbane.

The man, aged in his 50s, suffered "significant" head and chest injuries. He remains in a critical condition at Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital.

A woman, aged in her 40s, who was in one of the vehicles and became trapped, remains stable at RBWH.

Emergency services were called to a crash involving several vehicles at the intersection of Anzac Ave and Brays Rd in Kallangur about 7.50am.

The pedestrian was also hit during the collision.

Critical care paramedics treated four people at the scene.

All four patients were taken to hospital - a male pedestrian was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital in a critical condition, a female driver was taken to the RBWH in a serious condition and a third patient in a stable condition. A fourth patient was taken to Redcliffe Hospital in a stable condition.

The two stable patients were another pedestrian and another driver.

Initial reports suggest a vehicle may have proceeded through a red light, a police spokesman said.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area, with heavy delays likely.

Westbound lanes of a segment of Anzac Ave were closed with police diversions in place.

More Stories

editors picks qld roads

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GREGORY VOTES: Rolling coverage of election results

        Premium Content GREGORY VOTES: Rolling coverage of election results

        Politics Stay up to date with our rolling coverage of the vote count for the seat of Gregory.

        KEPPEL DECIDES: Lauga maintains strong lead over LNP

        Premium Content KEPPEL DECIDES: Lauga maintains strong lead over LNP

        Politics Stay up to date with our rolling coverage of the vote count for the seat of...

        Voters share thoughts at Frenchville School’s polling booth

        Premium Content Voters share thoughts at Frenchville School’s polling booth

        News Find out what some of North Rockhampton’s residents thought about voting in today’s...

        Vehicle ploughs into gazebo manned by CQ election volunteers

        Premium Content Vehicle ploughs into gazebo manned by CQ election volunteers

        News CQ election workers had the fright of their lives after a ute came crashing into...