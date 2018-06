The corner of Taneille Crt and Taramoore Rd in Gracemere.

The corner of Taneille Crt and Taramoore Rd in Gracemere. google street view

5.15PM: A 17-year-old girl suffered a head injury after being hit by a car at Gracemere this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service said the girl, feeling "unwell”, was transported to Rockhampton Hospital after the incident at the corner of Taneille Crt and Taramoore Road at about 5.15pm.

Two police cars attended the scene.