PEDESTRIAN HIT: The man was hit on the corner of Bolsover St and the Bruce Highway. Contributed

A young man is lucky to be alive after being hit by a car last night in the Rockhampton CBD.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed that a man in his mid 20s was hit at 9.45pm near the intersection of Bolsover St and the Bruce Highway on the south side of the Neville Hewitt ('the new') Bridge.

MAP: Pedestrian vs vehicle collision location on the Bruce Highway last night. Google Maps

The QAS were unable to confirm the injuries for the man but said his vitals were normal and he was transported in a stable condition to the Rockhampton Hospital.