One person was taken to Rockhampton Hospital on Sunday night after a car and a pedestrian collided on Lower Dawson Road.

One person was taken to Rockhampton Hospital on Sunday night after a car and a pedestrian collided on Lower Dawson Road. Kerri-Anne Mesner

ONE person was taken to hospital after a car and pedestrian collided in Allenstown on Sunday night.

Paramedics and police were called to Lower Dawson Road at 8.44pm.

One patient was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

As a result of the crash, part of Lower Dawson Road was closed until around 11pm, with police on scene conducting traffic control.