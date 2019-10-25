Menu
A teenage girl is in a critical condition after being hit by a train at the Woodlands Park Railway Station.
Pedestrian hit by train, left fighting for life

by Emily Cosenza
25th Oct 2019 7:16 AM

A teenage girl is fighting for her life after being hit by a train in Adelaide's south-west. 

Police, MFS and paramedics were called to the Woodlands Park Railway Station at about 6.40pm on Thursday where emergency services crews worked to free the girl from under the train. 

She was rushed to the Flinders Medical Centre in a critical condition. 

At the time of the incident, the station in Edwardstown was closed and the train line shut down while alternate transport was organised for passengers. 

The rail corridor has since been reopened. 

