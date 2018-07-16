Menu
Emergency services at the scene of a vehicle vs pedestrian this afternoon near Rockhampton hospital. Vanessa Jarrett
Breaking

Pedestrian hits back after being struck by vehicle

vanessa jarrett
by
16th Jul 2018 1:46 PM

UPDATE 2.30PM: A MALE patient was transported to Rockhampton hospital following a traffic incident.

It is understood the man was struck by a vehicle when he was walking on Millroy St, across from Rockhampton hospital.

A fight then broke out between the pedestrian and the driver.

The pedestrian has minor injuries.

EARLIER: REPORTS suggest a pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle in Rockhampton - and is now believed to be attacking the vehicle in retaliation.

The pedestrian was in The Range on Millroy and North street when they were struck by the vehicle.

Queensland Ambulance Service are one scene and have requested the assistance of Queensland Police Service.

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

