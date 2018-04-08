Pedestrian struck by car on Yeppoon Rd

Emergency Services are attending a traffic crash on Yeppoon Rd.

Emergency Services are attending a traffic crash on Yeppoon Rd. Bev Lacey

7.50pm: A person has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition after being struck by a car after exiting a vehicle on Yeppoon Rd.

The injured person was aged in their 30s.

5.20pm: EMERGENCY services are responding to a report of a pedestrian injured after being struck by a vehicle travelling at 100kmh near Ironpot on the Yeppoon Rockhampton Rd.

The accident happened on the corner of Artillery Rd and was reported about 5.10pm.

Initial reports indicate one person is unconscious with head injuries.

There is a doctor on scene.

Family is also on scene.

More to follow.