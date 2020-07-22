Menu
Map of the pedestrian detour in place from July 23 to August 8, 2020, while works are carried out on the new Rifle Range Road cycleway.
News

Pedestrians to detour during two week closure

Kristen Booth
22nd Jul 2020 1:00 PM
PEDESTRIANS will be required to detour through the Emerald Botanic Gardens for more than two weeks while works are carried out on the new Rifle Range Road cycleway.

From Campbell Ford Drive, pedestrians will be required to divert through the Emerald Botanic Gardens to the Riverview Street carpark, via the floating walkway adjacent to the Vince Lester Bridge.

The pedestrian detours will be in place from Thursday, July 23 until Saturday, August 8 while works are carried out near the John Gay Bridge.

Central Highlands Regional Council has asked pedestrians to obey safety instructions and road signage.

Construction works are expected to finish on September 6.

There will be intermittent disruptions and delays to traffic using Rifle Range Road, including some lane closures, while the works are underway, council has revealed.

Further information will be provided when closures are scheduled.

Contact council’s customer service centres on 1300 242 686 with any questions or concerns.

central highlands regional council cycleway upgrades detours emerald botanic gardens road works
