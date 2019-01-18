Peeking at a Red-browed Finch through the bushes

CLOSE ENCOUNTER: "Seeing the red round its head and red beak, I knew it would be a Red-browed Finch, one of the Firetail Finches."

CLOSE ENCOUNTER: "Seeing the red round its head and red beak, I knew it would be a Red-browed Finch, one of the Firetail Finches." Keith Ireland

I HAD been photographing a bird out in the bush and was walking back along the rough track around which was quite a bit of vegetation.

I had already packed my camera gear away and had my photo bag over my shoulder.

My thoughts were else where when I noticed a movement in the bushes just ahead of me.

Seeing the red round its head and red beak, I knew it would be a Red-browed Finch, one of the Firetail Finches.

These are quiet little birds that prefer the shelter of the trees and grasses rather than the open areas where they would be easy prey for larger predators.

Although there was some grass and thin branches in the way, I still thought it was worth trying to get some photos of it.

As slowly as possible, I put my photo gear down on the track, took the camera from the case, clipped the lens into position and stood up slowly again.

The bird was still there and I took a few photos.

A moment later, its mate landed on the same branch.

It was the male and he had one end of a piece of grass in his beak as the illustration shows.

He began jumping up and down on the branch, going towards the female, then back and then towards her again.

This was obviously part of their courting process.

However, that was all that I was privileged to see as the female took off, going further into the scrub, closely followed by the male who was still clinging on to the piece of grass in his beak.

The ground cover was too thick for me to leave the track to try to follow them so I returned my gear to its place in my camera bag and headed back to my car.

That evening as I went through my photos, it showed that the day's shoot had turned out really well.