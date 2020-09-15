Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lady Justice
Lady Justice
Crime

PEEPING TOM: Father of six fined for watching woman shower

Jessica Cook
15th Sep 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Point Vernon man been fined for watching a woman shower at a rest stop.

Ted Moss yesterday pleaded guilty to a privacy breach in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court.

The court heard the father of six was caught out watching the German backpacker shower after standing on a bench in the neighbouring stall to peer over the 2.5m wall last December.

The woman looked up to see him staring down at her and screamed.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said the offending was "quite significant" as people in rest stops deserved privacy.

Moss was also charged with two charges relating to previous failures to appear in court.

On February 12 he failed to appear at court and later told police he had forgotten.

On August 26 he did not turn up to court but later said he had emailed saying that he would not be attending but received no reply.

When he discovered there was a warrant for his arrest Moss surrendered to the Hervey Bay Police Station.

Moss' defence lawyer said his client was on Centrelink payments.

He was given one fine for all three charges which totalled $1700.

Convictions were recorded.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two semi-finalists decided at Qld schoolboys titles

        Premium Content Two semi-finalists decided at Qld schoolboys titles

        Hockey See how Capricornia fared on the second day of action in Rockhampton.

        Brazen crims target string of CQ businesses

        Premium Content Brazen crims target string of CQ businesses

        News A number of businesses have once again fallen victim to a spate of break and...

        LOST AT SEA: Fears as outrigger goes missing in CQ waters

        Premium Content LOST AT SEA: Fears as outrigger goes missing in CQ waters

        News Desperate search and rescue ensues as fellow athletes spot the man’s overturned...

        UPDATE: Gang of youths assault young boy at CQ skatepark

        Premium Content UPDATE: Gang of youths assault young boy at CQ skatepark

        Breaking At least 20 youths have caused an ugly disturbance at the popular outdoor park.