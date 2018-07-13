Menu
Lucas Reeves was ordered to complete 240 hours of community service for doing $21,000 worth of damage to a Twin Waters resort.
Crime

'Peer pressure made me do it': Teen does $21k damage to turf

Chloe Lyons
by
12th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STRUGGLING under the weight of peer pressure, a teen did more than $20,000 worth of damage to a resort lawn by doing burn-outs on the grass.

Lucas Glenn Reeves, 19, was caught on CCTV doing driving manoeuvrers, which ripped up turf at a Twin Waters resort, encouraged by a group of his friends.

The next night, his friends wanted to see him do it again.

Reeves pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday to two counts of wilful damage.

The court heard the total bill for the damage came to $21,000, but the business wasn't seeking compensation.

After he was caught, Reeves told police he thought it would just "grow back".

Lawyer Michael Robinson said Reeves struggled to make friends at school and since leaving had begun a friendship with peers "not of good character".

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin referred to Reeves' actions as "stupid" and warned him if he had a serious criminal history, he would be going to jail.

Reeves was ordered to complete 240 hours of community service in the next 12 months with no convictions recorded.

