Pen of Droughtmasters sold to NSW buyer at CQLX

Calliope vendors NM and KL Williams with their Brahman cross steer line which made 272c/kg, weighed 568kg to return $1537/head.

Steers peaked at 614.2c/kg at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) Prime and Store Cattle Sale on Wednesday.

A New South Wales buyer pounced on the yarding’s top pen, which was a DE and SA McLean offering of 17 Droughtmaster cross cattle that weighed in at 152kg to return $937/head.

Morgan Harris, Top X, Gracemere, said the sale of the well-presented line reflected a broader trend at the auction of premium quality attracting premium prices.

“It was a mixed quality yarding, but all good pens of cattle sold very well across the board,” Mr Harris said.

“The Droughtmasters will head to a backgrounding operation in NSW, so they have quite the trip ahead of them. It was certainly a great result for the vendor,” Mr Harris said.

In total, 4805 head was sold, with the lion’s share being made up of 2396 steers.

Cattle were drawn from as far north as Mackay and the local areas.

Highlights in the steer category included the sale of a quality Brahman line, which reached 562c/kg, and weighed 182kg to return $1451/head for AC and JC Neale and JR and BE Tarry, Biloela.

Morgan Harris, Top X, Gracemere, with 17 Droughtmaster cross weaners which peaked the steer price at 614.2c/kg. The line weighed 152kg and made a return of $937/head.

Calliope vendor, B Ferris, made 590c/kg for their Brahman cross steers which weighed 165kg to equal $978/head.

In the heavier category, the Simmonds Family, Laurel Hill North, sold 43 Brahman cross steers to average 339c/kg, for a pen weighing 539kg and returning $1827/head.

Raglan vendor, D Parsons, had a good result for their 552kg Charbray steers which sold for 388c/kg to equal $2145/head.

In the heifer yarding, cattle under 200kg had similar strong returns and peaked at 536.2c/kg, and prices reached a top of 474.2/kg in the 200-300kg category.

CS and JA Lovell made 390c/kg for their offering of a Romagnola cross pen which weighed an average 359kg and returned $1400/head.

A and D Brieffies, Eton, sold Charbray cross heifers which averaged 390c/kg and weighed 374kg to equal $1499/head.

Mr Harris said cows and calves sold well, reaching a top of $2150/unit and buyers were impressed with a pen of Red Brahman Preg-Tested-In-Calf (PTIC) heifers.

The AA and TF Jones No. 9 offering reached 386c/kg, weighed 430kg to return $1663/head.

“The buyer who picked them up will put them back in the paddock to be used within his breeding program,” he said.

Mr Harris said that while Central Queensland producers were feeling the impacts of recent dry conditions, they were buoyed by market prices, placing the industry in an optimistic position.

“The market is definitely in a strong spot at the moment,” Mr Harris said.

KEY RESULTS