Penalty decides close contest in CQ Premier League

RACE IS ON: Frenchville's Owen McIlwraith and Clinton's Mitchell Innocend in full stride in the CQ Premier League clash at Ryan Park on Saturday.

RACE IS ON: Frenchville's Owen McIlwraith and Clinton's Mitchell Innocend in full stride in the CQ Premier League clash at Ryan Park on Saturday. Jann Houley

FOOTBALL: A second-half penalty was all that separated Frenchville and Clinton in Round 5 of the CQ Premier League on Saturday night.

Frenchville's Ryan Hawken converted the penalty, the only goal of the game, in the 75th minute of the tight contest at Ryan Park.

Frenchville coach Mat Wust said it was an "ugly win” but a satisfying one given his team had not played its best football.

Clinton's Shannon Evans in the game against Frenchville. Jann Houley

"From a coach's perspective, I think both sides made quite a few errors,” he said.

"Nothing was going the way we wanted it to but, in saying that, we kept fighting for it.

"It was an interesting game to watch because both sides basically strangled each other.

"Our games are normally tight and come down to one or two moments in the game and last night it went our way.”

Clinton player Chris Hill in full flight against Frenchville at Ryan Park. Chris Ison ROK110318csoccer5

Wust said goalkeeper Robert Day was outstanding, while Joseph Burke toiled hard up front.

Frenchville's next opponents are Nerimbera, who were beaten 3-nil by Capricorn Coast in game one of the CQ round of the FFA Cup on Saturday.

Wust's main focus continues to be getting his team to gel.

"This is the first time some of these boys have played together,” he said.

"We're just working on keeping the same team on the park week to week and getting those combinations happening.”

RESULTS