Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACE IS ON: Frenchville's Owen McIlwraith and Clinton's Mitchell Innocend in full stride in the CQ Premier League clash at Ryan Park on Saturday.
RACE IS ON: Frenchville's Owen McIlwraith and Clinton's Mitchell Innocend in full stride in the CQ Premier League clash at Ryan Park on Saturday. Jann Houley
Soccer

Penalty decides close contest in CQ Premier League

Pam McKay
by
8th Apr 2019 1:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: A second-half penalty was all that separated Frenchville and Clinton in Round 5 of the CQ Premier League on Saturday night.

Frenchville's Ryan Hawken converted the penalty, the only goal of the game, in the 75th minute of the tight contest at Ryan Park.

Frenchville coach Mat Wust said it was an "ugly win” but a satisfying one given his team had not played its best football.

Clinton's Shannon Evans in the game against Frenchville.
Clinton's Shannon Evans in the game against Frenchville. Jann Houley

"From a coach's perspective, I think both sides made quite a few errors,” he said.

"Nothing was going the way we wanted it to but, in saying that, we kept fighting for it.

"It was an interesting game to watch because both sides basically strangled each other.

"Our games are normally tight and come down to one or two moments in the game and last night it went our way.”

Clinton player Chris Hill in full flight against Frenchville at Ryan Park.
Clinton player Chris Hill in full flight against Frenchville at Ryan Park. Chris Ison ROK110318csoccer5

Wust said goalkeeper Robert Day was outstanding, while Joseph Burke toiled hard up front.

Frenchville's next opponents are Nerimbera, who were beaten 3-nil by Capricorn Coast in game one of the CQ round of the FFA Cup on Saturday.

Wust's main focus continues to be getting his team to gel.

"This is the first time some of these boys have played together,” he said.

"We're just working on keeping the same team on the park week to week and getting those combinations happening.”

RESULTS

  • Frenchville 1 d Clinton 0
  • Bluebirds 5 d Southside United 0
  • Capricorn Coast d d Nerimbera 0 (FFA Cup game)
clinton football club cq premier league ffa cup 2019 football frenchville football club ryan park
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Infant sustains critical injuries after near drowning

    premium_icon Infant sustains critical injuries after near drowning

    Breaking The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has been tasked to Theodore

    • 8th Apr 2019 2:00 PM
    Highest population growth in the region in Yeppoon, Emu Park

    premium_icon Highest population growth in the region in Yeppoon, Emu Park

    Property Infrastructure projects valued at $3.5 billion provide employment

    Youth Week showcases events and activities in Rocky

    premium_icon Youth Week showcases events and activities in Rocky

    News THE theme of this year's Youth Week is 'unlimited'

    Main St construction to make way for park's wifi, lighting

    premium_icon Main St construction to make way for park's wifi, lighting

    Council News Initial works to be completed before Easter and ongoing until June