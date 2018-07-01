Penalty rate debate in Capricornia after unfavourable poll

PENALTY RATES ANGST: Retail worker Rhiannon Pearce and Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson are angry about the cut to penalty rates to be implemented on Sunday.

PENALTY RATES ANGST: Retail worker Rhiannon Pearce and Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson are angry about the cut to penalty rates to be implemented on Sunday. Leighton Smith

RETAIL worker Rhiannon Pearce along with 10670 other Capricornia workers will be hurt by Sunday's latest penalty rate cut according to Labor.

One in six workers, in Capricornia work in the retail, food and accommodation industries which will be affected by the latest next wave of penalty rates reductions from July 1.

Ms Pearce said this pay cut would hurt her bank balance when she was already struggling to make ends meet with her casual job working both unpredictable and unsocial hours on weekends.

"You don't get to plan things with your friends and family who have the same days off, you're always working and you don't get to make many social commitments at all, if any,” Ms Pearce said.

READ: Rocky worker says penalty rate cut is 'laughable'

AFFECTED WORKER: Rhiannon Pearce said she'll be struggling to get by after the penalty rate cut to her casual wage goes through. Leighton Smith

"It's going to be harder to pay bills every week because being casual on its own is enough of a struggle because you don't have the same type of pay each week. And to be paid even lower than we already are makes it even worse, it makes you have to adjust your bills so that's not fair.”

Ms Pearce said she'd like to see someone to step up and change the rules.

On June 25, polling of 1161 people in Capricornia was conducted by ReachTEL, the peak body for working people, revealed that more than 65 percent of voters approved of measures to restore penalty rates.

PENALTY RATES SURVEY: ReachTEL surveyed 1161 Capricornia residents on June 25 with a strong response supporting the restoration of penalty rate cuts for CQ workers. Leighton Smith

Labor candidate For Capricornia Russell Robertson said this was another attack by the Turnbull government with the assistantce of (Capricornia MP) Michelle Landry on the workers of Capricornia with thousands to be hit by the cuts, losing up to $77 per week.

"Retail is the third biggest industry in Capricornia, employing over 7200 workers,” Mr Robertson said.

"Food and hospitality is the sixth biggest industry in Capricornia, employing nearly 4 500 workers.

"These cuts not only take money out of the pockets of workers, they are bad for our economy, as these workers will now have less to spend in local shops, restaurants and other businesses.”

He said with wages growth already stagnating, this latest pay cut was even more bad news for Central Queensland workers and their families.

"We're seeing again an absent member who looks after the big end of town, but when it comes to the struggling people of Capricornia, she's nowhere to be seen,” he said.

READ: Rocky business owner's fight for worker's wages

PENALTY RATES CUT Leighton Smith

Mr Robertson was challenged to justify why Ms Landry was wrong to support a cut to penalty rates given it was based upon upholding decision made by the independent umpire the Fair Work Commission after a review initiated by Bill Shorten.

"It was a review, there was no requirement to cut rates,” he said.

"As late as last Monday, Bill Shorten put forward a private members bill to stop the Fair Work cuts that wasn't supported by Michelle.

"That's what Labor's about, supporting working class people.”

Federal Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry, said she would not be drawn into commentary on Labor Party push-polling and that the Government - like the ALP of old - backs the independence of the Fair Work Commission.

READ: Sunday penalty rate cuts to create Rocky region job opportunities: Landry

BACKING PENALTY RATE CUT: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry believes the penalty rates cut will help CQ employers employ more staff. Leighton Smith

"Leading questions and cherry-picked results are not a sound basis for policy creation,” Ms Landry said.

"If the ALP were fair dinkum they would release the results of the voter intent section of their ReachTel poll.

"I prefer to get my information from real people on the ground around Capricornia.”

Ms Landry said the real people were saying is that they have been able to open their businesses on Sundays now that penalty rates have been adjusted, creating jobs and further stimulating the economy.

"When it suited them, Mr Shorten and company supported, wholeheartedly, the independence of the Fair Work Commission; now they want to place their ideology and politics ahead of the economy and the jobs of Central Queenslanders,” she said. "The real difference between the two parties is who owns your money.

"We on our side want good, honest, hard-working Central Queenslanders to be able to keep more of their hard-earned, while the only question the Labor Party has is how much more of it they want to take.”

"The Government's plan to deliver wage growth to get the economy going; that is, after all, where the wages come from.”

Ms Landry took aim at the state government saying the greatest threat to wage growth in Central Queensland was a Labor State Government that refuses to build real job-creating infrastructure and refuses to back the coal sector.

"They've deliberately gone slow on delivering Rookwood Weir and have shown no interest in duplicating the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere,” she said.

"These are real job-creators and they both already have considerable funding from the Federal Government sitting there waiting.

"We need these major infrastructure pieces to keep employment rolling and keep wages on the rise.”