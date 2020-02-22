Menu
DRIVING FORCE: Rockhampton’s Division 1 captain Tim McMaster in full flight in the team’s last match at home. Picture: Allan Reinikka
Sport

Pennants players on course for crucial showdown

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
22nd Feb 2020 1:00 PM
GOLF: Sunday’s showdown between Rockhampton and Yeppoon will decide who takes the lead in the Keppel Zone men’s pennants.

Yeppoon have played three matches and are in first place with a combined total of 10 points.

Rockhampton, who have played two matches, are in second and will be looking to assert their authority on their home course on Sunday.

Emu Park is also playing in the inaugural three-way competition, which has proven a hit with the region’s leading golfers.

The last match between Rockhampton and Emu Park will be played at Emu Park on Sunday, March 22.

The final is scheduled for Sunday, March 29, at a course to be determined.

Meanwhile, the Curtis Zone pennants will get under way this Sunday at Gladstone Golf Club.

Gladstone will play Boyne Island and Calliope will take on Biloela, who are playing in pennants for the first time.

Future matches will be played at Calliope on March 15 and Biloela on April 4, with the final on April 19 at Gladstone.

