Penrith put end to Merrin move

TRENT Merrin was reportedly considering a four-year deal to join Super League club Leeds, but on Wednesday morning Panthers boss Phil Gould confirmed he would remain with Penrith.

Gould took to Twitter to clear up the confusion surrounding the contracted forward who has two years remaining on his deal with the Panthers.

When asked whether Merrin - who has also been linked to a move to South Sydney - has decided to stay at Penrith, Gould simply replied: 'Yes'.

This comes hours after new Leeds coach Dave Furner confirmed his interest in luring the former representative to the club.

Merrin won seven caps for the Kangaroos from 2015-17, made 134 appearances for St George Illawarra before moving to Penrith three years ago.

"There is interest on both sides," Furner said.

"No contract has been signed and he's still with Penrith at the moment but there have been talks.

"We've got another quota spot and I'm looking at bringing in world class players in if we can."

Gould confirmed earlier this week the club does not need to move Merrin on to be salary cap compliant in 2019, but planned upgrades to junior players' contracts would be tight in 2020 if he were to remain.

The Panthers return to pre-season training on November 12.