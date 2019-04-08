Pensioner caught up in controversy enraging CQ conservatives

CONTROVERSY: Consorting Labor and Greens Party volunteers, including Greens candidate for Capricornia Paul Bambrick (right), drew the ire of local conservative politicians.

DUE to kick off any day, the pre-federal election campaign is already mired in controversy in Central Queensland thanks to a photo doing the rounds on social media.

The image, taken at the Yeppoon Markets before being posted to Facebook showed The Greens party volunteers, including candidate for Capricornia Paul Bambrick, standing with an ALP volunteer.

Capricornia's conservative candidates including LNP Senator Matt Canavan, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, One Nation candidate Wade Rothery, and One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson seized on the post, reposting screenshots to their Facebook pages decrying what appeared to be a left wing anti-coal alliance.

COALITION CAMPAIGNING: LNP Senator Matt Canavan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry were at Yeppoon's Fig Tree markets drumming up support for the coming federal election.

Senator Canavan said it was Labor and Greens together trying to stop Adani at the Yeppoon markets.

"Please share to remind people that a vote for Labor is a vote for The Greens,” he said.

Ms Landry declared the image was one of the reasons why the Greens were last and Labor second last on her how-to-vote cards.

"Labor's third generation coal miner is not standing up for the miners of CQ. He and his helpers are out there supporting The Greens,” she said.

One Nation candidate for Capricornia, Wade Rothery said the public display of comradely affection at the markets indicated an alliance likely to take place during the federal election.

ONE NATIONS Wade Rothery.

"I've had plenty of phone calls from voters who said the photo speaks volumes ahead of the federal election,” Mr Rothery said.

"The alliance will spell an end to coal mining in the Galilee Basin, an end to affordable electricity when they close down coal-fired power stations and increased power prices as a result of unsustainable renewable energy targets.

"If you vote for Labor - you vote for a shut down of our mining industry,” he said.

"Nothing positive comes from Labor doing a preference deal with The Greens here.”

Labor's Capricornia candidate Russell Robertson said he was appalled by this "sneaky trick by The Greens” to take advantage of the kindness of his friendly volunteer - a Rockhampton pensioner who was recovering from a stroke - by taking a picture without her permission.

OUT IN FORCE: Labor's Capricornia candidate Russell Robertson with his volunteers at the Emu Park markets.

Mr Robertson said she was "beside herself” at having her image used, abused and spread around for political gain.

He implored The Greens, LNP and ONP politicians to take the picture down.

While Mr Bambrick and Ms Landry complied with his request and took their posts down, both Senator Canavan and Mr Rothery haven't, with Senator Canavan saying he would if the Labor party agreed to put The Greens last on their how-to-vote cards.

Mr Bambrick was unable to be contacted yesterday.