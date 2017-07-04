Pensioner problem: Mt Morgan man feels ripped off

A MAN on a disability pension wants to know why his carer wife isn't eligible for an electricity payment from the Federal Government.

Mt Morgan's Glen Lee, 73, is searching for answers after last week discovering he was getting $62.50 of a '$125 couples' payment and his wife wasn't getting anything.

The announcement about the payments was made in May when Treasurer Scott Morrison confirmed up to 3.5 million people on the age and disability support pensions and parenting payments would receive one-off cash payments to help them cover their energy bills by June 30.

For the past 12 years, Mr Lee's 65-year-old wife Judith has been his full-time carer because he has hip and back problems.

Mr Lee said one of the requirements Centrelink had for him to get the disability pension was that he had to have a full-time carer.

"She is on my disability card," he said.

This means the only income the couple have are pensions.

Judith's carer payments show she is receiving an energy supplement.

Mr Lee said it appeared there were two rules for the same issue helping people on pensions pay electricity bills.

A Social Services department spokesperson said the government was paying a one-off Energy Assistance Payment to recipients of the Age Pension, Disability Support Pension or Parenting Payment Single and to veterans and their partners paid the Service Pension, the Income Support Supplement or relevant compensation payment.

"This one-off payment to recipients with limited ability to earn extra income will assist them with their energy costs," he said.

"The rate of Energy Assistance Payment is $75 for singles and $62.50 for each eligible member of a couple and was received by the majority of recipients by 30 June 2017."

"The payment is non taxable and does not count as income. To receive the payment, a person must have been in receipt of an eligible payment and residing in Australia on 20 June 2017. Payment is automatic and no action is required by the recipient," the spokesperson said.

"Recipients of the Carer Payment already receive additional assistance through the Carer Supplement, which is a $600 payment each year."