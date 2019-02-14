Pensioner waved battle axe to scare people away

Former Mount Morgan man pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to possession of a battle axe.

A FORMER Mount Morgan man was caught in possession of a double-bladed battle axe, which he told police he used to protect himself with.

Brian Thomas Donovan, 57, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possession of a knife in a public place.

According to the police prosecutor, on January 4 at about 7.15pm, police were conducting patrols along Sullivan Rd, Gracemere, where they observed a stationary Blue Ford Fairlane.

Police approached the vehicle and observed Donovan in a dishevelled state.

When speaking with him, police were under reasonable suspicion he was concealing restricted items.

Upon search of the vehicle, police found a double-bladed battle axe between the front driver's side door and the front seat of the defendant's vehicle.

The court heard the defendant admitted to police the battle axe was his and he carried it to protect himself because people were after him.

He also told police, on occasion he had produced the battle axe, waved it at people and scared them away.

The lawyer for the defence said Donovan was living out of his car after being evicted from his home in Mount Morgan.

He said due to the way he looks, Donovan was often threatened by a lot of people who approached him and accuse him of different things.

The court also heard Donovan was seeking for the battle axe to not be forfeited so it could be displayed on his brother's lounge room wall.

The police prosecutor opposed the submission.

He was fined $300 and ordered to forfeit the battle axe.