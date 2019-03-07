Pensioner's methamphetamines purchased in bulk

A 58-YEAR-OLD former mechanic was busted with more than 11g of methamphetamine while on bail for possessing 4.366g four months earlier.

Dale Selwyn Murphy pleaded guilty yesterday in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton to two counts of possessing a dangerous drug in excess of two grams, one of possessing a dangerous drug, two of possessing drug utensils, one of possessing property connected to the commission of a crime and one of possessing property acquired to commit a drug offence.

The court heard police searched Murphy's Bouldercombe residence on September 3, 2017 and found 4.366g of meth, more than $1800 in cash in his wallet, lots of clip seal bags and two smoking pipes.

They also found marijuana on a chair.

He told police he had used "various inheritances” to purchase the drugs and denied selling.

He was the sole occupant at the time.

Four months later, on January 1, 2018, police searched Murphy's home again and found 11.326g of meth along with drug utensils, $3050 cash in a phone book and $435 in his wallet. He told police he was putting cash aside to buy his son a car, taking $1000 out of his accounts each day.

Murphy also told them he was using two to three points (each point is a 10th of a gram) of meth in a "morning session”.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said Murphy started using meth when he was 55 after being introduced to the highly addictive drug by a friend.

"He was buying in bulk and dividing it to ensure he didn't overdose,” he said.

Mr Ahlstrand said Murphy was using meth on a daily basis.

He said Murphy, who had started using marijuana in his 20s, had worked as a mechanic since leaving high school, until a diagnosis of schizophrenia in 2007. He has been on a disability pension since.

The court heard Murphy now lives with his son.

Murphy was sentenced to 21/2 years' jail, with 296 days pre-sentence custody declared and immediate parole release.