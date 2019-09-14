Pensioner’s white lie about drugs stashed in sports bag

In a compartment at the end of a sports bag police found two restricted drugs.

A PENSIONER’S white lie landed him in jail last week after appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

David John Hyde, 53, pleaded guilty to possessing two restricted drugs, including Tramadol, as well as cannabis and a pipe used to smoke the drug.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were conducting patrols on Fitzroy St at 9.45pm on August 7 when they saw a yellow Toyota Camry drive past.

Mr Rumford said police saw Hyde stare at police and become startled and act in an erratic manner. Police then intercepted the vehicle and detained Hyde for a search.

He said in a compartment at the end of a sports bag police found two small peach coloured tablets inside a container, which were identified as a restricted drug used to treat anxiety and alcohol withdrawal systems.

In the same search, he said police also found 650ml Tramadol tablets, which are used as pain relief. Hyde told police he had been prescribed the drugs by a doctor and filed the prescriptions at Priceline Pharmacy, North Rockhampton.

Mr Rumford said police enquiries revealed Hyde did not possess a prescription for the two drugs and had not presented a prescription at Priceline Pharmacy.

He said police also found 1.5g of cannabis in a film cannister, as well as a pipe and lighter inside a plastic container on the rear passenger seat of the vehicle and a cone piece which smelt of burnt cannabis.

Duty lawyer Grant Cagney said Hyde was on a disability support pension and had severe chronic back issues and a broken hip, which caused him significant pain.

“This is the reason he had the restricted drugs, although he does not have a script,” Mr Cagney said.

“He did lie about how he came to having those drugs in his possession.”

Hyde was sentenced to seven months imprisonment, suspended for two years, and fined $800. All property mentioned was forfeited to the Crown.