Furious reaction to hot chip warning

Social media is incensed about the limits placed on their hot chip consumption.

Chips, fries, pommes frites, call them what you want, but a golden fried potato stick is universally recognised as the all-time greatest snack.

But it seems someone's got a real chip on their shoulder about it.

A study, released this week by Harvard academic and nutrition scientist Professor Eric Rimm, claimed people should consume no more than six chips per day to avoid long-term health problems.

Prof Rimm rudely described hot chips as "starch bombs" and urged people to reduce their consumption immediately for their own good.

Naturally, the research has sent social media into meltdown, with people fighting for their right to eat chips any time, anywhere and in any amount they damn well please.

Twitter lit up this morning with furious chip enthusiasts condemning Prof Rimm's life's work and joining forces to stuff as many chips into their chip holes as they possibly can in a show of rebellion.

Because, let's be real for a second: Who is ever going to stop at six hot, crunchy chips, when they could just scoff the entire box and go back for thirds?

Clearly, the good professor has never had a poutine in his life, or relished a cup of chips and gravy.

You should only eat 6 fries per serving, Harvard professor says https://t.co/LttnhMNYoI pic.twitter.com/h8ccTvFXk7 — CBS46 (@cbs46) December 4, 2018

Many people took to Twitter to explain the very vital role fried potatoes play in their lives.

Harvard guy: You should only have 6 fries per serving.



Me: Ok. pic.twitter.com/m7TOLV6nVS — Frosty The Snow Jar (@BravesSwearJar) December 4, 2018

Others have vowed to take to the streets and devour hot chips in massive quantities.

That'll show him.

6 down 75 to go. Thanks Harvard. I rarely eat fries (or fast food), but I don't think 6 is going to cut it today. pic.twitter.com/WhtgxZ0i4f — Michael (@wagsbrew) December 5, 2018

Even Harvard University students are defying the study, piling their plates high with golden crunchy treats and boycotting campus events.

The study disturbed a US news anchor so much she took it out at work.

Probably should have kept that reaction for the water cooler, Liz.

Well Professor Rimm, I guess you've been 'served'.