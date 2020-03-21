Menu
REVVED UP: Yeppoon’s Isaac Brady will be among the competitors at the Rockkhampton Motocross Club’s race day on Sunday.
Sport

‘People excited we’re going ahead with the event’

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
21st Mar 2020 1:00 AM
MOTOCROSS: More than 100 riders are set to hit the track at the Rockhampton Motocross Club’s race day tomorrow.

It is one of the few sporting events going ahead in the wake of mass cancellations and suspensions across codes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

RADMX race secretary Debbie Dark said there would be guidelines in place, with competitors expected to exercise social distancing and proper hygiene.

“If we follow the recommendations we will be able to continue competing in the sport we love,” she said.

“The ball’s in our court – we need to keep doing the right thing so we can continue to ride.”

Competitors are travelling from as far as Townsville and Brisbane, many of them keen to get track time on what is the venue for the Australian Junior Motocross Championships in July.

“People are excited that we’re going ahead with the event and are keen to get some racing in,” Dark said.

She is expecting a tight battle between Rockhampton’s Jacob Schirmer and Yeppoon’s Isaac Brady in the 65cc 10-12 years class.

Other riders to watch include Mackay’s Jackson Camilleri and Townsville’s Zac Watson in the Junior Lites and Brisbane’s Jet Alsop in the 85cc 12-U16 years class.

A practice day will be held today with racing from 8am tomorrow.

