Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COVID-19 update
COVID-19 update
News

People fined for ‘mainies’, house parties

Caitlan Charles
by and CAITLAN CHARLES
6th May 2020 7:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

People at who attended parties and bought food before doing 'mainies' have been fined by police for breaking COVID-19 restrictions this Labour Day weekend.

About 40 people were given coronavirus-related warnings across the weekend, but Inspector Damian Irvine said the three people who were fined continued to defy police directions.

Insp Irvine from the Country Patrol Group said the first infringement was given at Richmond.

"A lady was given multiple warnings over a number of hours and continually refused to comply and was given a ticket" Insp Irvine said.

 

Inspector Damian Irvine at the Mundingburra Police Station said a number of people were fined for breaking COVID-19 restrictions over the long weekend. Picture: Evan Morgan
Inspector Damian Irvine at the Mundingburra Police Station said a number of people were fined for breaking COVID-19 restrictions over the long weekend. Picture: Evan Morgan

 

The second was a group of people driving around in a car. When police first stopped them, the group told officers they were "going to get food".

But the same car, which had four people in it, was stopped multiple times and finally one person was given an infringement notice when the vehicle was stopped on The Strand.

"Another was a party in a driveway, people were asked to comply with the direction, one person refused to and that person was given a PIN (penalty infringement notice). That was at an industrial area in West End," Insp Irvine said.

He said police were pleased with the public's behaviour as a whole, but warned people to continue to comply with police direction.

"The more we comply, quicker, it will be loosened up and we will be able to get back to normality," Insp Irvine said.

Originally published as People fined for 'mainies', house parties

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 lockdown paries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Detention for teen with over 100 charges

        premium_icon Detention for teen with over 100 charges

        News A JUVENILE who was sentenced for 100 charges including an attempted armed robbery had spent time in detention before for an attempted armed robbery.

        One Nation reveals challenger for the seat of Rockhampton

        premium_icon One Nation reveals challenger for the seat of Rockhampton

        News After finishing second in the last election, One Nation have high hopes for...

        Five children hospitalised after Rockhampton house fire

        premium_icon Five children hospitalised after Rockhampton house fire

        Breaking Heroic copobserved helping the occupants, including a small baby

        • 6th May 2020 7:30 AM
        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See who is appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today