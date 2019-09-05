'People have grown up listening to those songs'

NOSTALGIA: Noiseworks frontman, Jon Stevens will perform a series of beloved songs from both his band and INXS later this month.

JON Stevens is hitting the road with a show jam-packed full of hits, hits and more hits.

You can see him perform at Rockhampton's Great Western Hotel from 8pm on Saturday, September 21.

The Noiseworks and INXS Collection Tour will showcase the best of Noiseworks' smash hits and Jon's favourite INXS songs, tracks which earned him a whole new fan base from his time fronting the band.

Every song on the set list is a smash radio hit and guaranteed to have audiences on their feet from the outset.

For the acclaimed singer-songwriter, the inspiration for the tour came from his fans themselves.

"You've got 10,000 people just going bananas when you are playing those songs.

"It makes you realise you have to keep playing them.

"My job is to make sure everyone has the maximum best time possible.”

Jon Stevens hasn't really stopped working - touring, writing or recording - since he first started out in the industry as a young musician.

Launching his career back in his home of New Zealand as a teenager, Jon Stevens already had two number one singles by the tender age of 16.

Fast forward to the early 1980s and with five mates Noiseworks smashed onto the Australian airwaves with singles such as No Lies, Love Somebody, Take Me Back, Touch and In My Youth to name a few.

They were the embodiment of what Aussie rock was and should be - hard-hitting, talented and they put on a good show.

Never one to rest on his laurels, Jon Stevens didn't stop working when Noiseworks when on hiatus.

He followed up with solo albums, multiple stints in stage productions such as Jesus Christ Superstar and earned world-wide acclaim taking centre stage with INXS.

His next band - The Dead Daisies - stepped up that international reputation with the debut single Lock and Load featuring the legendary Slash on guitar.

Over the years Jon always pulls out Noiseworks and INXS songs on tour, and they are the tracks that always resonate with the audience - get fans on their feet and rockin'.

"People have grown up listening to those songs,” he said.

"Particularly those INXS songs, they are great songs and they should still be heard and done properly... that is all you are going to hear, songs from your youth, and songs you grew up with - iconic songs.”

Whether touring with INXS, doing the festival circuit with Noiseworks, playing his own headline solo shows to packed houses, one thing has always been consistent with Jon, it is, and always will be, about the music.

His hard work over the years has truly paid off, as Jon Stevens is considered one of the country's premier artists and a legend on the live music scene.