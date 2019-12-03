‘People just need a chance’: Rocky business changing lives

GAINFUL EMPLOYMENT: Kanga Bins co-owner Amanda McCasker (left) with one of their employment success stories, labourer Thomas Weldon.

YESTERDAY’S International Day of People with Disability provided an ideal opportunity for local employer Amanda McCasker to share her company’s employment success story and call on CQ’s business leaders to step up.

Over the past five years since Ms McCasker and her husband Peter’s family owned business Kanga Bins partnered with disability employment service Community Solutions, they have employed 15 people who live with a disability.

After being hired by Ms McCasker to work as labourer three years ago, 21-year-old Thomas Weldon’s career has gone from strength to strength.

“He started just with labouring and cleaning up around the yard, now he’s got his escavator licence, can drive the bobcat around the yard and is quite capable with some of the machinery,” Ms McCasker said.

“He’s coming on in leaps and bounds.

“His goal is to get his HR licence and when he’s 25, I expect he’ll be a very successful and capable truck driver.”

The effort that she puts into employees like Thomas is repaid in loyalty.

When she first moved to Rockhampton, Ms McCasker discovered her passion for nurturing talent through her role as a support worker for the Endevour Foundation.

“I love it. I’ve alway been around people that have needed a little bit of extra care and I like helping people,” she said.

“It is quite rewarding to see someone grow.”

There is an earnest gratitude she sees in her workers who are happy being busy and productive - their positive energy rubs off on customers and staff alike.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin as she drove to Brisbane, Ms McCasker said she was “a bit devastated” that she would be out town for Community Solutions’ launch of its Regional Advantage ­Capricornia initiative on Thursday.

The networking program will allow local business leaders to find out how they can help create employment ­opportunities for people living with a disability.

She expressed hope that other local business leaders would take a leaf out of Kanga Bins’s book and join her and Community Solutions in providing employment opportunity, and by extension, purpose in life for those living with disabilities.

“Everyone’s got strengths and weaknesses. People thrive in doing something and can bring a heap of positives to someone’s company.

“Sometimes people just need a chance.”