'People offended by pork shouldn't come here': Anning's man

FRASER Anning's Ipswich candidate says people offended by "pork being cooked" should not come to Australia.

Fraser Anning Conservative National Party candidate Peter Fitzpatrick is a family man, standing for the seat of Blair.

He decided to stand for Mr Anning's party because "Fraser is not backwards in being forwards in saying what he thinks".

"Fraser believes in freedom of speech and has grave concerns on the directions the country is heading in, which mirror my own beliefs," he said in a video interview.

Mr Fitzpatrick said he travelled through European countries several years ago and believes they will not be safe for his children in 15 years.

"In 20 years from now the case may be the same here," he said.

"It's not about what nationalities or beliefs people have, it's about how they sit within the creed of Australia.

"If they can't agree to be seeing pork being cooked, if they can't agree to see how women dress, if they can't agree with how their children are able to grow up, I don't believe they are the right people for our country."

Mr Fitzpatrick acknowledged no person had ever told him directly they were offended by cooking pork.

"To me personally, no," he told the QT.

He said he had "various conversations" with people who had experienced other people who were offended by pork.

Mr Anning has repeatedly declared he wants an end to Muslim migration.

According to the 2016 Census, 2.6 per cent of Australians identify as Muslim.

Mr Fitzpatrick said Australia should have a governing body to oversee immigration, possibly separate from the existing Department of Home Affairs; but was light on detail.

He wants the public to have a say on immigration through a plebiscite and said a governing body could be established to implement results.

"The plebiscite is giving the Australian population the ability to pass comment," he said.

"I'm all for the numbers, as the country needs numbers to grow, but they have to be the right people. "

Mr Fitzpatrick said the body could be used on an "as required basis".

He suggested it could include removing immigration and citizenship from the Home Affairs Department, which was created by Malcolm Turnbull.

In Ipswich, Mr Fitzpatrick said infrastructure was a key area of interest.

"It's predicted the growth is going to double," he said.

"Roads and accessibility is a very strong focal point."

Mr Fitzpatrick said cited roads around RAAF Base Amberley as narrow, congested and in need of an upgrade.

A large part of Mr Fitzpatrick's push is to maintain the same Australia he grew up in.

He said the main change was the prevalence of smartphones and technology, which led to cyberbullying.

"Children these days are being cyber bullied," he said.

"I'm really surprised at the age some children are when they get smartphones.

"(The) first thing you'd want to do is have tougher consequences on cyberbullying."

Mr Fitzpatrick said in his day opinions were tolerated whereas "in our current climate a number of opinions are being shouted down".